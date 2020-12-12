Study claims children are not Covid-19 superspreaders

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Earlier studies have claimed that while children demonstrate mild or no symptoms of the Covid-19, they can act as super spreaders and be contagious.
A new study by the researchers at the Institute of Tropical Medicine and International Health now finds that kindergartens are not silent transmission reservoirs.
The study comes as many schools across the world are getting re-opened after prolonged lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The study, published in the pre-print journal medRxiv, intended to examine the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infections and immunoglobulin G (IgG) seroreactivity among pre-school children and household members connected with Berlin kindergartens during the beginning of the second pandemic wave.
For the study, the researchers visited 12 Berlin kindergartens between September 29 and October 2. About 1,561 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported in the area within the week.
In each kindergarten, the team aimed to recruit 20 children and five staff members, whenever possible. A total of 720 individuals participated in the study.
The findings of the study suggested that the signs and symptoms present in one in four kindergarten children include runny nose, cough, and sore throat. The leading complaints among educators who were sick were a headache, runny nose, and cough.
Further, 2.6 per cent of children and 1.3 per cent of educators had a fever. Most kindergarten children reportedly never wore a facemask, with higher use rates among staff and household members.
The study findings also showed that signs and symptoms, mainly resembling common old, were present in 24.2 per cent of children and 28.9 per cent of staff. But there was no SARS-CoV-2 infection detected among the 701 tested participants. Only one childcare worker showed IgG seroreactivity.
The team concluded kindergarten children are not silent transmission reservoirs of SARS-CoV-2. But the team also noted that preventive measures must be implemented in schools to prevent Covid-19 spread.
“Rapid response to detected cases, including subsequent contact tracing and quarantine, is essential,” the researchers wrote.
“Recent modeling data suggest that repeated screening, e.g., twice per week, combined with instant reporting, isolation, or quarantine, can greatly reduce viral transmission in a population,” they added.
