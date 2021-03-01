Study finds developed countries overcoming Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

According to a recent study that surveyed six industrialised countries, hesitancy towards the Covid-19 vaccine has plummeted as compared to last year.

The study, carried out by KekstCNC, an international consultancy, stated that more people in the US, France, and the UK have become agreeable to taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

The survey also looked at trends in Germany, Japan, and Sweden. It found that the trend was in line with other industrialised countries.

"As vaccine roll-outs commence, higher numbers of people in all countries say they would take the vaccine," the authors wrote in their study.

The findings of the study revealed that the highest percentage of vaccine acceptance was recorded in the UK (89 per cent), up from 70 per cent in December.

This was followed by Sweden -- 76 per cent against 53 in December. In the US 64 per cent against 58, in Germany 73 against 63, and in Japan 64 against 50.

However, this grew little in France, at 59 per cent, up from 40 per cent in December.