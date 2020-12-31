Stunned by federal govt’s incompetence level in vaccine rollout: US Public Health Expert

Dr Ashish K Jha, a prominent health expert in the United States and the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, expressed concerns over the slow speed of coronavirus vaccination drive in the country.

In an interview with CNN, Dr Jha said, “They got the vaccines, but the infrastructure to get people vaccinated, they just decided that was not their responsibility. It strikes me as a level of incompetence I have to say I am stunned by.”

His statement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the US health authorities have administered two million doses so far, one-tenth of the promised 20 million vaccinations by year-end.

Dr Jha added that the US states are scrambling to figure out vaccination infrastructure because the federal government has not made any real efforts towards it.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump pinned the delay in vaccination on the states and blamed them for falling short of the target.

President Trump took to Twitter and wrote, “The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!”

On this, Dr Jha also took to Twitter and said that the president’s tweet “perfectly captures” the pandemic strategy of the federal government.

Dr Jha recalled how the administration, time and again, tried to put the blame on the states for the speed of Covid-19 testing and the Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability issues.

He wrote, “They did with testing, PPE, and now vaccines...Their theory of the case? Pandemic response has gone poorly because we have 50 failed governors...This is why we need change.”