Stylumia ropes in Sanjay Mehra to head North America business

Former Myntra COO Ganesh Subramanian’s AI-led fashion intelligence start-up Stylumia has roped in retail heavyweight Sanjay Mehra as its Senior Vice President – North America, effective October 1.
In his new role, Mehra, who is based in Portland, Oregon in the US, will head Stylumia’s North America business as well as lead its strategy function for the global business.
Mehra has over 20 years of global experience leading teams at Nike, Weight Watchers, Reliance Retail, Gap and Wolverine Worldwide. “I will be leading business in the US, Canada and Mexico; along with strategy and product management efforts for Stylumia. Covid has accelerated the trend towards digitisation and change in operating models for most businesses. Stylumia’s differentiated ML based products that capture both data and images present a very differentiated offering that will be very well accepted by the fashion and lifestyle fraternity ” Mehra told BusinessLine over a call from Portland.
Founded in December 2015 by Subramanian, Stylumia started with a mission of reducing wastage in the fashion and lifestyle industry. The start-up serves 100 plus customers in India, Hong Kong, Japan, South America and Singapore —from Fortune 100 to small and medium fashion and lifestyle brands/retailers through its suite of proprietary solutions powered by ML based prediction algorithms and demand science as opposed to the intuitive fashion prediction and forecasting systems available in the market globally. Stylumia leverages ML to improve product assortments, optimise inventory management and offer consumer-driven fashion forecasts; delivering revenue growth, inventory reduction and increased profitability by 30-50 per cent in under 12 months with 10x return on investment for its customers.
“In Sanjay, we found a very rare mix of a computer systems engineer and business leader who is passionate about digital transformation in the fashion, lifestyle, sports and home industry. His digital transformation leadership roles at Nike and Reliance enabled the acceleration of e-commerce, the development of disruptive operating models and a culture grounded in digital first thinking, making him well suited for Stylumia’s accelerated growth journey,” said Subramanian.
Stylumia recently won the India finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2020 and was placed among the top three out of 43,000 plus start-ups who competed. Stylumia has moved to the Global Top 100 finalists round, scheduled for October.
