The Indian Air Force (IAF) is arming entire fleet of SU-30s fighter jets with new missiles that can hit a ground-based targets from a distance of over 250 km and enhance its firing capabilities. The move will add to the IAF’s decision of upgrading 260 SU-30s which will cost ₹30,000 crore. To start with, 85 combat planes will undergo the upgrade exercise.

It is learnt that new high-speed missiles have been acquired by the IAF through emergency provisions to add to power of SU-30s that also have within its armoury BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles capable of taking down a target 500 km away. The Brahmos would add to the Sukhois stealth since it will be able to target long-range tracking radar. The addition to fire power SU-30s has also includes Rudram, the anti-radiation next next-generation missile besides indigenously made Astra which is beyond visual range air-to-air missile.

The IAF, as of now has 31 fighter jet squadrons even though the requirement is of 43 to keep skies safe, is relying on the indigenous Tejas and medium-range fighter aircraft to manage its inventory. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had said in October 83 Tejas Mark 1-A are on order while the proposal to indigenously make 114 MRFA has been finalised. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was quite forthright to state that with the existing strength to the IAF would find it difficult to keep watch as well as do combat air patrol across the country.

