Sub-Rule 36(4) complicates GST further: Tamilnadu Chamber

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Umpteen GST amendments, circulars and change of rules have befuddled MSMEs and small tax payers. The enforcement of a new sub-Rule 36(4) has further complicated GST procedures, according to a representative of the Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
S Rethinavelu, Senior President, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry,said “Under the cardinal principle of Input Tax Credit, a purchaser can claim credit to the extent of GST paid on the purchase instead of adding the tax to the cost price. However, under the new sub-Rule, the purchaser cannot avail input tax credit on purchase. Such sale transaction should get reflected (auto populated) in the GSTR 2A of the seller after submission of monthly GSTR 1 (return).
If the tax amount is not reflected in the GSTR 2 of the seller or is less than the tax amount availed by the purchasing dealer, then the dealer would be able to avail credit up to a maximum of 20 per cent of such excess amount only. This restriction on availing ITC by the purchaser is arbitrary and unjustified,” said Rethinavelu.
The purchasing dealer was being punished for no fault, for even a small mistake by the seller in filing of the return could make it difficult for the purchaser to avail ITC.
Only option is to make the purchaser remit the tax directly to the government under the registered GSTN of the seller, he said, urging that the implementation of the new rule should be put off.
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...