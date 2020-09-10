Subhash Kamath elected ASCI Chairman

Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) believes that the recently proposed government guidelines to check on misleading ads are in sync with its advertising code. The self-regulatory industry body will also be stepping up focus on digital platforms to check on misleading claims, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Subhash Kamath, Chief Executive Officer at BBH & Publicis Worldwide, India, who was unanimously elected as ASCI’s new Chairman on Thursday, pointed out that in many countries such as the US, the UK and Australia, government regulators and self-regulatory bodies have been working alongside successfully.
"We don’t see any conflict with the CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) guidelines. The objectives of CCPA and ASCI’s codes are in sync with each other, which is to focus on protecting consumer interest and ensure responsible advertising. We have successfully partnered with various government authorities such as Consumer Affairs Ministry and I&B Ministry in the past and we will continue to work with them," Kamath told BusinessLine.
He added that while CCPA's draft guidelines primarily focus on misleading advertisements, ASCI’s advertising codes and guidelines is a broader framework that also focuses on issues concerning honest representations of products, fairness in competition, ensuring ads are non-offensive to public and to curb promotion of harmful products. With the government recently constituting the Central Consumer Protection Authority, self-regulation will be even more crucial in promoting consumer confidence and trust, he added.
As the advertising industry and consumer engagement dynamics are rapidly evolving with the emergence of digital platforms, Kamath said ASCI will focus on newer initiatives, keeping in view, this digital transformation of the industry. “With nearly 30 per cent of the overall ad spends now being put on digital platforms, ASCI’s focus on digital platform will further increase,” he added.
“Recently, ASCI ramped up proactive monitoring of advertisements across 3,000 digital platforms and sites, in certain categories such as food and beverages and education. This will gradually expand to other categories.,” he said.
ASCI has also been actively monitoring Covid-19-related claims to ensure brands are not taking undue advantage of consumers’ vulnerability, Kamath said. As per the self-regulatory code, advertisers are bound to substantiate their claims.
"We will also look at how we can use technology to have mechanisms for quicker redress of consumer complaints and guide our industry on responsible advertising. With great creative power comes great responsibility and the industry’s power to influence is growing across digital and social platforms, and ASCI will continue to play a strong role in this space,” he added.
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...