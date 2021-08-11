News

SuchirIndia to invest ₹175 crore in residential project

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 11, 2021

Promises mix of ancient and modern buildings, inspired by Greek architecture

SuchirIndia, a Hyderabad based real estate and hospitality company, announced plans to invest ₹175 crore to develop a modern residential project at Shamshabad near Hyderabad city.

The project, named ‘The Tales of Greek’, will be built in one of the fastest growing corridors of the city and promises a mix of ancient and modern buildings, with architecture inspired from the Greek times.

The IGBC Platinum rated project will have a total construction of six lakh square feet with 398 residential flats starting at ₹45 lakh per unit and will be completed by November 2023.

“Development of residential clusters with all necessary amenities, coupled with easy connectivity, is aiding new-age homebuyers, especially IT employees, to move to areas which offer all necessary comforts at an economical rate. And The Tales of Greek is the perfect offering,” said Dr Y Kiron, Chairman, SuchirIndia, in a statement.

Currently, SuchirIndia’s Gizapolis project near Kothur on the Bangalore highway and Aryavartha Nagari near Alwal are under development, and 12 other projects are in the pipeline.

Published on August 11, 2021

