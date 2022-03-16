Suchitra Ella elected Chairperson of CII Southern Region for 2022-23

Suchitra K Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International has been elected as Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region for the year 2022-23.

“Ella has been closely associated with CII. She was the Deputy Chairperson of CII Southern Region for the year 2021-22. She was the past chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh in 2012-13. She was also the Chairwoman of CII IWN Southern Region during 2013-15 and was also the CII National Council Member and past national Chairwoman of IWN from 2015-18,” according to a CII press statement.

Kamal Bali, President & Managing Director, Volvo Group India, has been elected as Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2022-23. He was the past Chairman of CII Karnataka for the year 2017-18. He was also the Chairman, Manufacturing Sub-Committee, CII-SR 2020-21 and Co-Chairman, Entrepreneurs & Startup Forum in 2019-20, the industries body said.