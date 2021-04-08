News

Sudha Murthy to address Mangalore University convocation

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on April 08, 2021

The 39th annual convocation of Mangalore University will be conducted on April 10. Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, will be the chief guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address on a virtual mode.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said that adequate measures have been taken to restrict the entry of participants to a maximum of 200 persons considering the Covid-19 situation.

Only Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidates, gold medal winners, and first rank holders will receive their degree in person. Cash prizes will be sent through cheque by post to the students. Those students who have applied for degree certificate will receive their certificates by post, he said.

The university will award PhD degrees to 117 candidates on April 10. Of them, 14 are foreign nationals. There are 10 gold medal winners, and 188 rank holders. He said only those who have secured first rank will be allowed to participate in person.

The entire convocation proceedings will be available on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook Live, Yadapadithaya added.

Published on April 08, 2021

universities and colleges
