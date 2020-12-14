Suguna Daily Fressh expand its presence in Kerala

Suguna Daily Fressh, a chain of high-quality retail stores for packaged chicken, is expanding its footprints in Kerala by opening 25 new stores, taking the total store presence to 180.

The company offers a wide range of fresh chilled chicken which is available in eight types of portions in desired quantities. With hygiene playing a key role, the chicken is cleaned, processed and packed with utmost care and is available for purchase as whole chicken, drumstick, curry cut, lollipop, boneless breast, a release said.

The store also offers marinated curry cut, marinated lollipop, marinated drumstick that are ready to heat-and-eat meal. All the retail outlets offer processed chicken as per globally recognised standards. The chickens are processed in state-of-art processing plant which is FSSC 22000 certified and FSSAI compliant to ensure highest quality of products.