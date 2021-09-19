Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to be Punjab’s new Chief Minister

Senior Congress leader and Minister in Amarinder Singh Cabinet Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the new Chief Minister of Punjab. The Congress Legislative Party has accepted this suggestion of the party high command on Sunday.

Randhawa, a senior Congress leader from Gurudaspur, was at the forefront in the inner party fight against Captain Amarinder Singh. Singh had recently met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi demanding Captain's replacement.

He is the son of former Punjab Congress president Santosh Singh. He has also served as the vice president of the PPCC. Known as the camp of "traditional Congress" leaders, Randhawa had voiced against high command favouring PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Captain -- two leaders who joined Congress from other parties. Randhawa handles Jail and Cooperation Ministries in the Amarinder Singh Cabinet.

MLAs and senior leaders rushed to Randhawa's house to congratulate him even before the official announcement. Captain, who expressed his displeasure for his removal on Saturday, is yet to announce his next decision.