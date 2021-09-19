News

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to be Punjab’s new Chief Minister

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 19, 2021

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa   -  THE HINDU

The Congress Legislative Party has accepted the party high command’s suggestion on Sunday.

Senior Congress leader and Minister in Amarinder Singh Cabinet Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the new Chief Minister of Punjab. The Congress Legislative Party has accepted this suggestion of the party high command on Sunday.

Randhawa, a senior Congress leader from Gurudaspur, was at the forefront in the inner party fight against Captain Amarinder Singh. Singh had recently met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi demanding Captain's replacement.

He is the son of former Punjab Congress president Santosh Singh. He has also served as the vice president of the PPCC. Known as the camp of "traditional Congress" leaders, Randhawa had voiced against high command favouring PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Captain -- two leaders who joined Congress from other parties. Randhawa handles Jail and Cooperation Ministries in the Amarinder Singh Cabinet.

MLAs and senior leaders rushed to Randhawa's house to congratulate him even before the official announcement. Captain, who expressed his displeasure for his removal on Saturday, is yet to announce his next decision.

Published on September 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

state politics
Punjab
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like