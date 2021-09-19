Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to be Punjab’s new Chief Minister

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Senior Congress leader and Minister in Amarinder Singh Cabinet Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the new Chief Minister of Punjab. The Congress Legislative Party has accepted this suggestion of the party high command on Sunday.
Randhawa, a senior Congress leader from Gurudaspur, was at the forefront in the inner party fight against Captain Amarinder Singh. Singh had recently met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi demanding Captain's replacement.
He is the son of former Punjab Congress president Santosh Singh. He has also served as the vice president of the PPCC. Known as the camp of "traditional Congress" leaders, Randhawa had voiced against high command favouring PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Captain -- two leaders who joined Congress from other parties. Randhawa handles Jail and Cooperation Ministries in the Amarinder Singh Cabinet.
MLAs and senior leaders rushed to Randhawa's house to congratulate him even before the official announcement. Captain, who expressed his displeasure for his removal on Saturday, is yet to announce his next decision.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...