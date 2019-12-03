Summit on changing HR trends

St Francis Institute of Management and Research in collaboration with the National Institute of Personnel Management recently held “HR Summit 2019”. Devarajan R, Head India Fund Services Business, SS&C Globeop spoke about the paradigm shift taking place in HR and how everyone must take advantage of the changes.

Girish Karnad, Director and Member of the board, SVC bank spoke about the importance of “Diversity and Inclusion” in organisations for competitive advantage. A panel discussion was held on “Finding and grooming talent, fostering sustainability and placing the Human back in HR. Another was on “HR Analytics: From data to insights, AI in HR and Recruiting & Automation in HR”.