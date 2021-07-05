Sundaram Finance and MSME DI Chennai to organise webinar to promote Udyam registration

Sundaram Finance and the MSME Development Institute - Chennai, Government of India, will jointly organise a free bi-monthly webinar series to promote MSME registration in Udyam portal and create awareness about the government schemes for MSMEs.

The first part of the webinar series, with BusinessLine as the media partner, will kick off on July 7 between 3.30-5 pm.

The MSME sector is among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak in March 2020, the Centre has announced a slew of schemes targeted at reviving the MSME sector. However, registration in Udyam portal is a prerequisite for the MSMEs to avail the benefit announced under these schemes.

To begin with, this webinar is offered to MSMEs in Tamilnadu and Puducherry. The webinar will highlight the importance of Udyam registration, disseminate information about MSME schemes and its benefits to small scale enterprises and the Public Procurement Policy.

“We are targeting to take up the Udyam Registrations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to as many as possible and this webinar series being conducted jointly with Sundaram Finance is an important step to educate the MSMEs on the importance of registering for Udyam and availing the benefits announced by the Government of India,” said Suresh Babuji, IEDS- Joint Director, MSME DI, Chennai.

“Sundaram Finance has been associated with the MSME sector providing the last mile delivery for over six decades,” Moahan Venkatesan, Sr. VP and TN Head, Sundaram Finance, said, adding, “The Centre has over the last one year launched a number of initiatives for the MSME sector and this webinar is to educate the MSMEs to avail those benefits by registering under the Udyam initiative. We are confident that as we get into this series of webinars, there will be an increase in the number of registrations.”

Suresh Babuji, IEDS - Joint Director, MSME DI, Chennai; Senthil Kumar,IEDS - Deputy Director, MSME DI; KM Balajee, Asst Director, MSME DI; Moahan Venkatesan, Sr Vice-President and TN Head, Sundaram Finance; and Jeevan Jose, Zonal Head, TN West, Sundaram Finance will be part of the webinar. Seats are limited to 300. To register,https ://forms.gle/agkTYdrsUvbj8 WuZA.