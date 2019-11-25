Sundram Fasteners’ Suresh Krishna gets ‘Quality Ratna’ award

CII Institute of Quality, in its 27th Quality Summit held in Bengaluru earlier this week, bestowed India’s first ‘Quality Ratna’ award to Suresh Krishna, Chairman, Sundram Fasteners Ltd. “Suresh Krishna has been a role model for the society in embracing the principles of quality in both personal and professional life. He pioneered the constitution of the TPM Club of India in collaboration with the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance in 1998 and was its first Chairman. Thanks to his leadership and contribution to the TPM/Quality movement, India today has the maximum number of TPM award winners outside Japan,” the citation read.