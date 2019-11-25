News

Sundram Fasteners’ Suresh Krishna gets ‘Quality Ratna’ award

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

CII Institute of Quality, in its 27th Quality Summit held in Bengaluru earlier this week, bestowed India’s first ‘Quality Ratna’ award to Suresh Krishna, Chairman, Sundram Fasteners Ltd. “Suresh Krishna has been a role model for the society in embracing the principles of quality in both personal and professional life. He pioneered the constitution of the TPM Club of India in collaboration with the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance in 1998 and was its first Chairman. Thanks to his leadership and contribution to the TPM/Quality movement, India today has the maximum number of TPM award winners outside Japan,” the citation read.

Published on November 25, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maharashtra: As Fadnavis gets 24-hour breather, NCP-Sena-Cong combine parades 162 MLAs