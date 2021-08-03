Sunil Mathur takes over as Director-General of Income Tax (Investigation), TN and Puducherry

On promotion and transfer from Varanasi, Sunil Mathur has taken over as Director-General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.

He belongs to the 1988 Batch of the Indian Revenue Service. He has worked in various offices of the Income Tax Department in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh.

He has also worked as Director in Ministry of Labor & Employment in Government of India, says a department press release.