Super Crop Safe has expanded its product portfolio with the registration of 46 new molecules, solidifying its leadership in pesticides, bioproducts and nutraceuticals.

The registrations, approved by the Central Insecticide Board of India, represent a significant step forward for the company in enhancing crop protection and supporting sustainable agriculture across India.

Ishwarbhai B Patel, Chairman & CEO, Super Crop Safe, said the portfolio expansion with 46 new molecule registrations is a testament to the company’s commitment to advance crop protection solutions.

Additionally, he added the company plans to apply for 15 more next-generation molecules, reinforcing its position as innovators in agrochemical technology.

With these new molecule registrations, the company will address a broader spectrum of agricultural challenges, offering tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of farmers across diverse regions.

The company is in discussions with two major corporations in India for marketing of its organic products, marking an exciting new chapter in its growth journey, it said.

The newly registered molecules encompass a range of pesticides, fungicides and herbicides, specifically designed to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience.

The formulations are part of Super Crop Safe move to offer comprehensive solutions that address the specific needs of the agriculture sector, including increased resistance to pests and diseases.

The company’s current product line-up includes over 174 formulations of insecticides, fungicides, weedicides and bioproducts available in eight states. With over 1,500 distributors, Super Crop Safe ensures that farmers can access products designed to improve crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices.

The company has a modern manufacturing facility in Himatpura, Gandhinagar capable to produce 10,000 KL per annum of liquid formulations, granular formulations 7,000 tonne per annum (tpa), dust formulations 10,000 tpa and technical grade pesticides of 3,000 tpa.

These facilities combined with the recent portfolio expansion, underscore the company’s readiness to meet increasing demand, both domestically and internationally, it added.