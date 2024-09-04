Supercoder, a South Korean platform for connecting software developers with global job opportunities, plans to increase job openings to 3,000 from 800 by next year-end.

The platform caters to a wide range of skills in AI, ML, Data Science, web and mobile technologies.

Supercoder in the past has signed key Memorandums of Understanding with the CII and IITs. The collaborations were aimed to enhance connectivity between Indian developers and international markets, particularly South Korea. The partnerships helped Supercoder strengthen its network in India, while providing developers with access to high-quality job opportunities abroad.

Jay Choi, CEO, Supercoder, said the company plans to gradually expand talent field to include positions that do not require a physical presence in Korea, such as quality control, product management and marketing.

“Our strategy includes connecting Indian developers with Singaporean companies and Vietnamese developers with Japanese companies, effectively breaking down traditional hiring borders,” he said.

. The platform meticulously screens job postings to ensure they come from reliable companies, offering roles in countries such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the US.

Looking ahead, Supercoder is expanding its focus to include junior-level software engineers, in response to the growing demand for fresh talent.

