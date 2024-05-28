Mumbai, May 28

Supply chain finance platform SaralSCF has reported 30 per cent increase in FY24 disbursement to ₹940 crore in FY24. The company has doubled the number of invoices processed to 1.46 lakh invoices.

The asset under management has also jumped by 30 per cent year-on-year. It has onboarded 119 anchor partners and disbursed over ₹2,000 crore till date.

The B2B platform servicing SMEs, FIs and micro-entrepreneurs expanded its reach by onboarding over 20 new anchor partners and nearly 7,000 new borrowers, of which 20 per cent were female borrowers.

Additionally, the company’s footprint now extends to 50 new cities across the country. Currently offering in-house services to BlackSoil Capital, the platform plans to expand its clientele by onboarding more financial institutions in the future.

The platform optimises supply chain financing in payable and receivable management through its customisable products, Saral Pay Later, Saral Vendor Finance and Saral Supply Chain Credit. The tech-enabled platform offers a portal for anchor partners and an app for borrowers, ensuring efficient financing management and transparency.

SaralSCF caters to the entire supply chain ecosystem, from manufacturers to suppliers, distributors, and retailers. It specialises in providing working capital across various industries and to a diverse set of borrowers, from micro and small entrepreneurs to mid-size traders, manufacturers and women entrepreneurs.

Gaurav Bagrodia, President, SaralSCF, said the company aims to lead the supply chain finance transformation through innovative technology solutions and offer a broad range of hassle-free supply chain financing solutions.