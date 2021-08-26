News

Supreme Court gets nine new judges

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 26, 2021

A formal notification would be issued shortly

Nine new judges, including three women, were on Thursday appointed to the Supreme Court with President Ram Nath Kovind signing their warrants of appointment, sources in the government said.

The new judges of the top court include Justice B V Nagarathna, who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027, Justice Bela M Trivedi, Justice Hema Kohli, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha.

Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari are also among those appointed to the Supreme Court.

Published on August 26, 2021

Supreme Court of India
