Supreme Court hearing ends in Ayodhya dispute; orders reserved

The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya and reserved judgement.

The bench heard the arguments of both sides over the last 40 days.

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on ‘moulding of relief’ or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

The other members of the bench are justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The protracted hearing in the Ayodhya dispute had entered the crucial final leg on October 14 when the Apex court resumed proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break.

The Constitution bench, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the vexatious dispute, had revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the Apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.