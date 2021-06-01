Supreme Court seeks information on Centre's scheme for kids orphaned by Covid

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the Centre's welfare scheme to provide relief to children who have lost parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, and sought details of the plan along with the mechanism devised to monitor it.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose also directed states and Union Territories (UTs) to appoint nodal officers of the level of Secretary or Joint Secretary, who would interact with its amicus curiae, Gaurav Agrawal, to provide all the information on orphans, their identification and welfare measures for them.
The bench said it would hear on Monday the cases of 10 states first – Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand, where more kids have bread winner guardians.
The top court has been hearing an application, in a pending suo motu case on the spread of Covid-19 in children homes, filed by the amicus curiae highlighting the woes being faced by kids orphaned by the deadly virus.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...