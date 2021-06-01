Supreme Court seeks information on Centre's scheme for kids orphaned by Covid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the Centre's welfare scheme to provide relief to children who have lost parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, and sought details of the plan along with the mechanism devised to monitor it.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose also directed states and Union Territories (UTs) to appoint nodal officers of the level of Secretary or Joint Secretary, who would interact with its amicus curiae, Gaurav Agrawal, to provide all the information on orphans, their identification and welfare measures for them.

The bench said it would hear on Monday the cases of 10 states first – Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand, where more kids have bread winner guardians.

The top court has been hearing an application, in a pending suo motu case on the spread of Covid-19 in children homes, filed by the amicus curiae highlighting the woes being faced by kids orphaned by the deadly virus.