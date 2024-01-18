As part of its global expansion efforts and entry into the Indian market, the UK-based Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH) will be setting up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹231 crore over the next two to three years.

The facility will manufacture several devices that are currently not manufactured in India.

The company’s investment decision came during a meeting between Gouri Sridhara, Managing Director, SIGH, with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Davos on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

In phase 1, SIGH will manufacture general surgical instruments, precision surgical instruments used in micro-surgeries, orthopaedic power tools, dermatomes used in maxo surgery, ophthalmic instruments, and minimal invasive surgery devices. In phase 2, it will manufacture robotic medical devices.

SIGH is a supplier to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), Ministry of Defence (Army), and private hospitals. It is headquartered in Milton Keynes with manufacturing facilities in Turkey and Germany.

Over the years SIGH has acquired 11 companies including popular brands such as Osborn & Simmons, Valeplan, Decon sciences, and Heinz Waldrik, among others, according to a release.