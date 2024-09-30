A recent survey by Censuswide showed that 79 per cent of Indian employers believe in implementing a “right to disconnect” policy at work reveals a recent survey conducted by Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform.

It found that 88 per cent of employees are regularly contacted outside of work hours, with 85 per cent reporting this communication continues even during sick leave or public holidays.

The “right to disconnect” policy allows employees to not entertain work-related matters outside of working hours and beyond the working space.

The survey was conducted on behalf of Indeed among 500 employers and 500 jobseekers and employees between July and September 2024.

A majority of the employees (79 per cent), according to the survey, said they felt that not responding to work-related communication after hours may lead to repercussions like missed promotions, a damaged professional reputation, and other project setbacks.

The survey data also showed a significant generational divide concerning attitudes toward after-hours communication and the right to disconnect. 88 per cent of Baby Boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) are more likely to feel valued when contacted outside of work hours, likely reflecting a traditional work ethic that emphasizes loyalty and availability, it showed.

In contrast, over 50 per cent of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2013) respondents shared this view, indicating a shift in workplace expectations. 63 per cent of Gen Z respondents stated they would consider leaving their jobs in the future if the right to disconnect is not respected, compared to only 38 per cent of Baby Boomers.

Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor, Indeed India said, “Personal boundaries are now essential; today’s workforce seeks balance, and organizations that provide this will gain strong loyalty and productivity. There’s a need to foster a culture where employees feel safe and valued.”

The survey further revealed that 81 per cent of employers are concerned about losing top talent if they fail to respect work-life boundaries. However, due to factors like urgent project needs, deadlines, and stakeholder communication, many employers feel compelled to reach out to employees after hours.

As a result, 66 per cent of employers said they worry productivity could suffer if they commit to refraining from out-of-hours contact.

69 per cent of job seekers said they agree they have a right to disconnect and trust their managers would honour such a policy. Additionally, 81 per cent of employers expressed a willingness to offer extra compensation for employees who remain accessible after hours.

The findings indicate that employees in Australia, which led the way with the ‘Right to disconnect’ law that came into force in August 2024, along with Singapore, have similar views to India.

90% of respondents in Australia and 93 per cent in Singapore stated they work beyond office hours with 86 per cent and 80 per cent believing they have the right to disconnect from work respectively.

However, compared to India, only 47 per cent of employers in Australia fear a drop in productivity, suggesting greater confidence in maintaining productivity within set boundaries. In contrast, most employers in Singapore (78 per cent) worry about reduced productivity without after-hours communication.