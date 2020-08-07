Sushant Singh Rajput case: Centre moves Apex court seeking to be impleaded as a party in Rhea Chakraborty's plea

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
The Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in its plea filed in the pending petition of Chakraborty, said, “on the transfer of investigation of the... (Patna) case to the CBI, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings.”
Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting Rajput’s suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, from Patna to Mumbai, on the ground of jurisdiction and the top court has recently sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, on her plea.
The DoPT has filed the impleadment plea in the case through under secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.
“The present impleadment application has been necessitated by virtue of the events that have taken after filing of the present transfer petition.
‘It is brought on record that the state of Bihar, had consented to the Central government by way of the notification dated August 4, for the CBI to take over the investigation in FIR No...and all consequent proceedings thereto,” the plea said.
It said the DoPT issued the notification for the CBI probe in the case on August 5, a day after Bihar government recommended it.
“The impleadment is in the interest of justice and would not cause prejudice to any of the parties in the present transfer petition,” it said.
The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by the father of Rajput accusing Rhea and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...