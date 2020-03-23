“Suspend non-essential dental care till March 31”

The Indian Dental Association (IDA) has advised the dentists across the country to suspend all non-urgent dental care up to March 31, 2020.

In a communication, Ravindar Singh and Ashok Dhoble, President and Secretary-General of IDA respectively have said: ``In the light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Dental Association strongly recommends all our dentists practising in the country voluntarily suspend non-essential or non-urgent dental care up to 31 March 2020.’’

IDA does not make this request lightly, and it is being done of an abundance of caution during this severe outbreak and historic public health emergency, they said.

The dentists’ body will continue to continue to monitor developments around COVID-19 and will advise and recommend as new information becomes available.

