Suspension of international flights extended until May 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of international flights from and to India till May 31.

“....The competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31 May, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and fights specifically approved by DGCA,” the aviation regulatory body said in a circular.

It added that scheduled international flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes on case-to-case basis.

This comes even as more than 10 countries have imposed restrictions on travel to and from India in the wake of the Covid surge in the country.