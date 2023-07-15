The Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has given a sustainability mantra of ‘Ek Raat Chaand ke Saath’ (One Night with Moonlight) and urged Indians to adopt this concept for enhanced protection of environment and society.

Addressing participants at the Global Conference on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Prithvi Awards-2023, organized by the ESG Research Foundation (ERF), Meghwal said, “To conserve electricity, if each one of us pledges to switch off all lights on a full moon night, the contribution to our environment and society would be enormous as there are 12 full moon nights in a year.”

He said that protection and worship of nature is inherent in Indian culture.

“Rajasthan’s ‘Khejri movement’ has shown the world that, since historical times, trees were protected even at the cost of sacrificing human lives,”, Meghwal, who is also MoS Parliamentary Affairs, added.

Echoing similar sentiments, environment enthusiast and film actor Vivek Oberoi said, “India is a Vishwa Guru in ESG. We need to tell the world that India is the original sustainability crusader. Moreover, we need to encourage people to practice “karmic accounting” by planting at least seven trees during their lifespan.”

Drawing a parallel from monetary savings, MV Rao, MD & CEO of Central Bank of India, said that instead of securing the future with ESG considerations, people are securitising the future.

Urging everyone to contribute towards ESG, Atul Gupta, Founder and Director, ERF and Past President, ICAI said, “The conference is aimed at creating awareness among people, promoting the significance of ESG aspects in business operations within the public and private sector by recognising sustainability icons and presenting the prestigious Prithvi Awards.”

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, said that corporates must payback to society by encouraging ESG in their operations.

Rajeev Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, said, “India faces a double challenge. On one hand, we have to maintain a high growth to sustain, and on the other hand we have to work towards reducing carbon emission. There is a need to change our mindset and everyone should contribute towards ESG”.

