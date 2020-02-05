Sustainable energy forum conducted

The US-based GSH Group, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, conducted the third edition of Sustainable Energy Forum in the city.

The forum was presided by RD Nazeem, Executive Director (South) Food Corporation of India, focussed on new technologies, initiatives and improvements in energy conservation activities that will be beneficial for industries. Speakers in the forum presented new technologies such as energy plantation to replace coal by bamboo at lower cost and reduction in emission, according to a press release from GSH.

GSH Chairman Racheal Scarr-Hall announced that the company’s targets in reduction of carbon emission would make it Carbon Neutral in 2023 and Carbon Negative in 2025.

GSH showcased its achievements in the energy industry. It also introduced new concepts as key differentiator that is Energy Based Maintenance and Energy Supply Contract to generate and supply steam and heat uninterruptedly to their customers, said the release.