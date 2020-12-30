Sustained cellular immune dysregulation reported in people recovering from Covid-19: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A new observational study on Covid-19 stated that there has been a sustained cellular immune dysregulation reported in individuals who are recuperating from the infection.
The researchers from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, obtained blood samples and clinical data from 46 hospitalised Covid-19 patients and 39 non-hospitalised individuals who had recovered from confirmed Covid-19 infection. Both groups were compared to healthy, Covid-19-negative controls.
Their study, published in the journal Clinical Investigation, analysed how each individual’s immune system is responding during infection and during convalescence.
Also read: Covid-19: New UK variant is 71% more transmittable than others, says CCMB
The researchers were able to analyse changes over time, in two ways. The first was observing changes in surface markers over time, defined as days since the onset of symptoms for non-hospitalised samples.
The second was directly comparing the frequencies of these markers between the first and second clinic visits for non-hospitalised patients who had blood samples collected at two sequential time points.
The most surprising finding involved non-hospitalised patients. The researchers saw upregulated activation markers in hospitalised patients. But they also found several activations and exhaustion markers were expressed at higher frequencies in non-hospitalised convalescent samples.
Looking at these markers over time, it was apparent that immune dysregulation in the non-hospitalised individuals did not quickly resolve, the researchers stated in their study.
Also read: Covid: UK strain pushes India to map 5% of all positive cases
Notably, this dysregulation of T cell activation and exhaustion markers in the non-hospitalised cohort was more pronounced in the elderly.
“To our knowledge, this is the first description of sustained immune dysregulation due to Covid-19 in a large group of non-hospitalised convalescent patients,” the researchers reported.
They also speculate that the immune dysregulation could also be associated with the Long Covid.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...