Swachh Bio, a lignocellulosic biofuels manufacturing company, has announced that it would soon establish a 250KLPD second-generation, cellulosic biofuel plant in Telangana.

The firm announced a capital investment of over ₹1,000 crore, in the first phase, which will provide employment to 250 people at the plant, and 250 people in additional support and other roles.

Praveen Paripati, Chairperson, Swacch Bio, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and his team during the ongoing tour of the Chief Minister to US.

Swacch Bio’s international partner, Suganit Biorenewables, has developed a patented and viable technology in producing biofuels and biochemicals from biomass and cellulose.

According to an official statement, the State government has guaranteed all required support to the company towards its investment in the state.

The company said that it plans to set up additional plants in Telangana in coming times and contribute to making the state a biofuels hub.