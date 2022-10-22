Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), the RSS’ economic wing, has opposed the Delhi government’s decision to impose a complete ban on firecrackers during Diwali and demanded that ‘green crackers’ be allowed.

It argued that the ban would affect millions of workers and also hurt people’s sentiments.

SJM also asked other States not to impose a similar ban on crackers, according to a press statement issued by the body on Saturday.

“For some time, without any factual information, governments have been taking action like banning all types of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, which is completely inappropriate and unscientific and an attack on the sentiments of people,” the release stated.

It maintained that pollution caused by firecrackers was primarily due to illegally imported firecrackers from China and not the green crackers of India.

In green (pollution-free) firecrackers made in India today, potassium nitrate and sulfur are not mixed; and other pollutants such as aluminium, lithium, arsenic and mercury have been reduced to the minimum, it added.

“These green firecrackers are certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. It’s scientifically proven that green crackers cause 30 per cent less pollution,” it said.

In Tamil Nadu (Sivakasi), West Bengal and many other parts of the country, livelihoods of more than one million people depend on the firecracker industry, the SJM noted.

It criticised government agencies for failing to solve the problem of stubble burning in various parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It’s proven without doubt that stubble burning remains the biggest source of air pollution in the national capital, the release stated.

