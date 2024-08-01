In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Indian sports history, Swapnil Kusale clinched India’s third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, finishing third in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux. As the news broke, his parents, Suresh and Anita Kusale, watched their son’s historic achievement on television in their modest home in Kolhapur, their eyes brimming with tears of pride and joy.

In the remote village of Kambalwadi in Radhanagari taluka, Suresh, a primary school teacher at the local zilla parishad, sighed with profound relief and satisfaction. “My son has finally achieved the dream we harboured since his school days,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Humble beginnings

Swapnil’s journey began at the tender age of 13, when he joined a fitness camp at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Given the choice between cycling and shooting, he chose the latter, a decision that would change his life. His natural talent was quickly recognised, and his mentors encouraged him to pursue shooting. Determined to support his son’s ambitions, Suresh sent Swapnil to the prestigious Bhonsla Military School in Nashik, despite the staggering monthly expenses exceeding ₹1.5 lakh. The family took numerous loans to sustain Swapnil’s dream, a testament to their unwavering belief in his potential.

“It is not easy for a middle-class family to support such expensive sports dreams,” Suresh told the media in Kolhapur. “But he later secured a job through the sports quota, which improved our financial situation a bit. All the sacrifices have finally paid off.”

Anita Kusale, Swapnil’s mother, had been praying fervently just moments before the competition. As the reality of her son’s achievement sank in, she burst into tears. “I am so proud of him,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion. “I didn’t speak to him before the contest because I wanted him to concentrate fully.”

“We let him focus on his work and didn’t even call him yesterday so he wouldn’t get distracted,” Suresh added, his pride palpable.

Swapnil’s victory marks a significant milestone, as he becomes only the second Maharashtrian to win an Olympic medal. The first was Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav from Karad, who won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Games.