Swarajability, an AI-based platform for the disabled jobseekers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has launched the beta version of ‘Swarajability’, a job portal powered by artificial intelligence that helps people with disabilities acquire relevant skills and find jobs.

The platform will analyse the profiles of the job seekers and suggest the skills they would require to become eligible.

Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Union Government, has formally launched the portal.

The institute has developed the platform in association with Youth4Jobs, Visual Quest and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

While IIT-H offers its expertise in AI, Visual Quest India has developed the platform. Youth4Jobs provides skilling services to the jobseekers. The project is funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“There are 21 million persons with disabilities in the country. About 70 per cent of them are either unemployed or underemployed,” an IIT-H spokesperson said.

“One big challenge that they face is that most of the existing platforms are either inaccessible to them and or not customised to their special needs,” he said.

A platform that addressed this challenge would help this vulnerable section of the population.