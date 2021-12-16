Swarrnim Startup and Innovation Univ signs MoU with Gujarat Govt to augment farm and agri sectors there

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, a university committed to promoting startups, in association with HU Enterprise, has signed an MoU with the Gujarat Government to implement a ₹200 crore project to augment farming and agriculture sectors in the state.

Swarrnim College of Agriculture will look at skilling, introduce the technology and streamline supply chain management.

As per the MoU, Swarrnim College of Agriculture (affiliated to Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University) will collaborate with the state government for development of natural products from farmers to consumers. The attempt will be to reduce input costs by encouraging farmers to use natural inputs instead of agricultural chemicals.

The project will span cities of Gujarat and aims to employ over 200,000 farmers and 1000 logistically trained manpower in the next 10 years.

Deliberations will focus on aspects of the agriculture value chain, such as farmer empowerment through global knowledge and advanced technologies, promotion and adoption of natural farming techniques, unlocking the potential of FPOs, and opportunities in agri infrastructure, as well as the agro and food processing industries.

“This project will not only provide a better livelihood to the farmers of Gujarat, but will also create ample employment opportunities in the State,” Rishabh Jain, President of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, said.

The Gujarat Government signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹2,359 crore in the areas of agriculture, agro-processing and agri infrastructure as part of the pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.