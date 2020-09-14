Swiggy delivery executives threaten strike in Hyderabad

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
A few hundred delivery executives of app-based food delivery service firm Swiggy have threatened to go on strike from September 15 in Hyderabad, protesting against reduced fee per trip.
They alleged that the firm has reduced the fee per trip to ₹15 from ₹35, significantly impacting their earnings.
“Even though Swiggy is collecting ₹35 as delivery charges from the customers, it is only paying a minimum of ₹15 to the delivery executives,” Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, told BusinessLine.
He said that the company has introduced a concept called batch order, wherein a delivery executive has to deliver more than one order in a single trip.
“In the second order we are paid as low as ₹10 per order though they continue to charge ₹35 from customers as delivery charges,” a delivery boy said.
The food delivery start-up, however, has denied the allegations. “Reports suggesting that delivery partners in Hyderabad make ₹15 per order are completely untrue,” it said, when approached for its comment on the strike threat.
“Most delivery partners in Hyderabad make over ₹45 per order, with the highest performing partners making over ₹75 per order. This ₹15 is only one of the many components of the service fee. Naturally, no active delivery partners in Hyderabad have made only ₹15 per order in the last four weeks,” it claimed.
“It is important to note that the service fee per order is based on multiple factors to adequately compensate our partners, including distance travelled, waiting time, customer experience, shift completion and incentives,” it argued.
