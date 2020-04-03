PM appeals for solidarity in fight against Covid-19

The country should light lamps, candles, at 9 pm on April 5 to show solidarity in the fight against Covid-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This Sunday, on April 5, we must all, together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this date, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights,” Modi said in a video address to the country.

"On the 5th of April, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 pm on the 5th of April,” he said.

Modi said that while doing so, people must not step out of their houses. “No one must assemble or gather anywhere while participating in this programme. Please do not go out on to the roads, lanes or your localities, do it at the doorstep or balconies of your own homes. One must never cross the ‘Lakshman rekha’ of social distancing,” he said.