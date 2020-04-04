Switching off all lights at one may trigger power failure : Maharashtra Minister

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Switching off all lights at the same time could lead to a major power failure, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday according to media reports.
The energy Minister warned that if the lights are switched off all at once as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, might lead to power grid failure in turn leading to a failure of all the emergency services. It might take up to one week to retore the services back to normal, he said according to a Mumbai Mirror report.
Switching off all lights could lead to a huge difference in demand and supply amid an already decreased demand owing to the lockdown, the report said.
Electricity department of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have also raised concerns about the ramifications of all lights in the State being switched off at the same time. The State departments have issued circulars instructing field officers to ensure that all power grids are kept in service while monitoring the capacitors, the Scroll reported.
“In case of switching off lighting load in Uttar Pradesh while the whole country will also be doing the same activity approximately 3000 MW sharp load reduction phenomenon may occur in the State in a very little duration of time. Reduction fo the above load may also cause a high voltage surge in the UP grid,” read the circular from the UP’s electricity department.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation to switch off all lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to show solidarity in the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“On the 5th of April, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 pm on the 5th of April,” he said.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...