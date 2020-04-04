Switching off all lights at one may trigger power failure : Maharashtra Minister

Switching off all lights at the same time could lead to a major power failure, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday according to media reports.

The energy Minister warned that if the lights are switched off all at once as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, might lead to power grid failure in turn leading to a failure of all the emergency services. It might take up to one week to retore the services back to normal, he said according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Switching off all lights could lead to a huge difference in demand and supply amid an already decreased demand owing to the lockdown, the report said.

Concerns

Electricity department of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have also raised concerns about the ramifications of all lights in the State being switched off at the same time. The State departments have issued circulars instructing field officers to ensure that all power grids are kept in service while monitoring the capacitors, the Scroll reported.

“In case of switching off lighting load in Uttar Pradesh while the whole country will also be doing the same activity approximately 3000 MW sharp load reduction phenomenon may occur in the State in a very little duration of time. Reduction fo the above load may also cause a high voltage surge in the UP grid,” read the circular from the UP’s electricity department.

PM Modi’s call for Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation to switch off all lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to show solidarity in the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the 5th of April, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 pm on the 5th of April,” he said.