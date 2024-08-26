The death toll in the mishap at the unit of Synergene Active Ingredients in Pharma SEZ in Anekapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, has reached three.

Four workers were injured in an accident in the company’s manufacturing unit on August 22, 2024. With the death of a chemist, Suryanarayana, while receiving treatment in the early hours on Monday, three out of four employees who received severe injuries lost their lives. Two employees, Lal Singh Puri and Roya, died on August 23 and 24, respectively, while undergoing treatment, according to officials.

Home Minister V. Anitha said on Monday that the state government would compensate the families of the deceased with ₹1 crore.

A blast in Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd company’s unit in Atchutapuram Pharma SEZ in Anakapalli district had also claimed 17 lives and injured 35 in the State early last week.