Synthite Industries Vice-Chairman George Paul no more

George Paul, Vice-Chairman of Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd died here on Tuesday. He was 70 and was ailing for some time. Synthite Industries was the world’s largest oleoresin company and a Flavour House.

He was also Director of its subsidiaries Herbal Isolates (P) Ltd, Symega Flavours India (P) Ltd, Intergrow Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd and Synthite Exports Ltd.

A graduate in Natural Science from Kerala University, he spearheaded the Synthite group of companies right from inception in 1972. His various stints in trade and professional bodies like the International Federation of Essential Oils and Aroma Trades, London, (Active Director); Association of British Scholars (Patron, Kochi Chapter); All India Spices Exporters’ Forum (Former Chairman); Indian Council of Agricultural Research Ltd; American Management Association(Member); Indo American Chamber of Commerce (Former President- South India Council) has resulted in him being an advocate of change for the Indian oleoresin industry at large.

He was a syndicate member of the Cochin University of Science and Technology as an expert from the field of industry and commerce. George Paul was passionate about improving the quality of education in the country and served on the advisory board of various colleges in Kerala. He was currently the Vice-Chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

He was a member of the business advisory committee for guiding Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) a joint initiative by Higher Education and General Education Departments, Kerala government which aims to enhance the employability of students.