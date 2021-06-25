T-Hub, JK Tech tie up

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has signed an agreement with JK Tech to help it improve its innovation capabilities.
“The partnership will connect JK Tech with T-Hub’s innovation ecosystem. This will let T-Hub’s startups to explore collaboration opportunities with JK Tech and its clients,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said in a statement on Thursday.
“The partnership will help JK Tech enhance its processes, products, and services, while sharing its expertise with T-Hub startups. T-Hub will address the specific technological needs of the company in the areas like hyper-automation, robotic process automation (RPA), data analytics and Cybersecurity,” he said.
“We intend to act as a catalyst in connecting the startups with global enterprises to fulfil their custom needs. These are exciting and challenging times for all of us, and through this association we hope to continuously identify potential partnerships to drive critical and transformative business outcomes for the future,” Aloke Paskar, Chief Executive Officer of JK Tech, said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...