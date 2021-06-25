T-Hub, JK Tech tie up

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has signed an agreement with JK Tech to help it improve its innovation capabilities.

“The partnership will connect JK Tech with T-Hub’s innovation ecosystem. This will let T-Hub’s startups to explore collaboration opportunities with JK Tech and its clients,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The partnership will help JK Tech enhance its processes, products, and services, while sharing its expertise with T-Hub startups. T-Hub will address the specific technological needs of the company in the areas like hyper-automation, robotic process automation (RPA), data analytics and Cybersecurity,” he said.

“We intend to act as a catalyst in connecting the startups with global enterprises to fulfil their custom needs. These are exciting and challenging times for all of us, and through this association we hope to continuously identify potential partnerships to drive critical and transformative business outcomes for the future,” Aloke Paskar, Chief Executive Officer of JK Tech, said.