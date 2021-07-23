T-Hub, La Trobe University launch accelerator

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has launched the second edition of the Global Markets Accelerator Programme in association with the Australia-based La Trobe University.

It shortlisted three growth-stage Australian startups MeetMyCoach, Insight Academy and Neutopia, for the programme.

“The accelerator is part of the T-Bridge initiative that seeks to help startups scale up globally. Besides, it will provide them access to the emerging market in India,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said.

Funded by AusIndustry, La Trobe University's accelerator programme supports the development and expansion of Australian startups.