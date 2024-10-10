“Every time we look at THub, we will remember you sir,” former Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, has said, recollecting Ratan Tata’s visit to the start-up incubator.

Tata inaugurated T-Hub, the country’s biggest start-up incubator in 2015, on the International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad) campus at Gachibowli.

“A true innovator, a wonderful human, an inspiration to many and a humble legend. Ratan Tata’s passing leaves a void in the world of business, philanthropy, and humanity,” Rao, who is also the Working President Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), said.

“You live in all our hearts and you will be a source of inspiration for everyone who wishes to make this world a better place,” he said in his tribute.