Tablet developed by IIT-H for Kala Azar promises treatment for Black Fungus

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Even as a surge in the so-called Black Fungus cases, has triggered a severe shortage of Amphotericin B injections, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (Hyderabad) think a tablet developed for treating Kala Azar, also a fungal disease, can be repurposed to treat mucormycosis.
The tablet, developed as a proof-of-concept at the Institute’s laboratory two years ago, is affordable and convenient to use, Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT-H, told BusinessLine.
Also read: Delhi extends curfew till June 7, allows construction and manufacturing
The researchers said that they mimicked in the lab the chemical processes that happen in the body when the drug passes through the gastrointestinal tract, to test its efficacy.
It cost around ₹200 for the Department to develop the 60-mg tablet, promising a significant reduction in the cost of treatment of the fungal disease. The patient needs to take three tablets a day.
Besides making it easy to administer as it is taken orally, the tablet comes with reduced nephro-toxicity (adverse impact of medicines and chemicals on kidneys).
The institute is looking for partnerships from pharma companies to take the drug to clinical trials by seeking permission for emergency use and make it available for mass production. “In 2019 Saptarshi Majumdar and Chandra Shekhar Sharma from the the institute’s Department of Chemical Engineering had come out with a proven study about oral nanofibrous AMB (Amphotericin B) to treat Kala Azar,” Sharma said.
Kala Azar, also called Visceral leishmaniasis, is a disease where the parasite infects internal organs such as the liver.
“This is a first-ever attempt to fabricate nanofibrous oral tablets of Amphotericin B for the potential cure of Kala Azar. With the two years of advancement of examination, the researchers are now confident that the technology can be transferred to pharma partners for large-scale production,” he said.
In view of the shortage of drugs to treat mucormycosis, the Institute feels that there is a need to allow emergency use, and immediate trials of this oral drug.
“The technology developed is free of IP which facilitates its mass-production and makes it affordable to the public at large,” Sharma said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...