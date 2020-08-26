Taiwan-based company develops robot for detection of Covid-19

Researchers at Brain Navi, a biomedical company based out of Taiwan, developed a Nasal Swab Robot that will conduct Covid-19 detection tests, as per the company’s official website.

The researchers noted that the robot will help reduce staff-patient contact with highly infectious diseases at the point of testing by autonomously navigating and collecting patient samples.

The robot automatically recognises the patient’s facial structure to autonomously take the samples without the need of medical staff, the researchers mentioned.

The robot uses some fundamental functions of the innovative “autopilot brain surgery navigation robot” developed by Brain Navi.

The company has also secured approval from the Taiwanese government for its usage. Brain Navi is in the process of approval in the US FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and Taiwan TFDA.

The researchers said: “Our robot was developed to protect medical staff from getting infected so that they can be less exposed to danger, give them peace of mind to fight in critical situations and prevent medical system stress.”

The company mentioned that the robot will help in large-scale specimen collection safely in places like airports, borders, drive-ins, or medical institutions. This will further help contain infections and reopening the economies.

They added: “At Brain Navi, we innovate by bringing robotic medicine to the next level to improve and save lives. Our expert team of surgeons, biomedical engineers, medical specialists, AI, and robotics experts developed the first Nasal Swab Robot to autonomously test highly infectious diseases.”

The researchers also said that the nasal swab is the “gold standard” for testing but triggers sneezing, nose drainage during the collection of specimens putting staff at unnecessary “high risk”. However, with their robot, everyone is protected.