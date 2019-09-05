News

Taiwanese firm,TN company sign pact

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

 

Taiwanese major Yeong Chin Machinery (YCM) Industries has inked an agreement with Coimbatore-based S&T Engineers (P) Ltd for creation of a joint venture company in India.

Through this partnership, they plan to produce CNC vertical machining centres and associated services, with the partners focussing on their respective strengths and improving their market share in the Indian machine tool industry.

While YCM has agreed to share its expertise and technologies, S&T Engineers would share its service experience and application expertise within the machine tool sector, a release issued by the partners said.

Published on September 05, 2019
alliance and joint venture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
This festival season, Sony India eyes 17% sales growth in Bengal