Taj Mahal to open for tourists from Monday

The Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is set to be reopened on Monday for visitors who will have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while visiting India’s 17th-century monument, Reuters reported.
According to the report, only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split into two groups. Earlier the figure stood at 80,000 visitors per day who would swarm the monument.
“All centrally protected monuments & sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing & other health protocols,” the Union Tourism Ministry said in a tweet.
The authorities are opening monuments including Taj and Red Fort in Delhi despite the sharp rise in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus.
The Union Health Ministry reported the biggest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases and more than 600 deaths. This has pushed the overall case tally to 673,165.
Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located, is one of India’s first big clusters of the virus, remains the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state.
