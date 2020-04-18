Take care of retailers, Congress to Centre

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The Congress asked the Centre to clarify whether e-commerce companies can sell non essential items. The party urged the governments to look at the plight of retail traders who had to shut shops due to the lockdown.
Congress leader and former minister Ajay Maken said that clause 14(v) of the Union Home Ministry Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) issued on April 15 has allowed e-commerce companies and their vehicles to ply after April 20. "This order does not stop the E-commerce companies from trading non-essential items," he said.
He demanded the Centre to clarify if the e-Clcommerce companies have been allowed to trade non-essential items. "And, if they have been allowed, then the Government should take steps so that a level playing field is provided for the locked down small shop owners. The government should come forward for the rescue of small shop owners who have pay salaries, rent, fixed electricity charges and property taxes at commercial rates despite being locked down for weeks," he said.
He said retail trade accounts for the 1/5th of total employment in India giving employment to around 2.72 crores of families.
"The traders have locked down their shops since last one month. Even before that, demonetisation, e-Commerce competition and GST has broken their backbone.
These Retailers still will have to pay salaries, rent, fixed electricity charges, property taxes at commercial rates," Maken said.
He asked State Governments to defer the payment of fixed charges on electricity for non-domestic connections by two months.
