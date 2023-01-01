Whichever field one may come from, the only thing that is common for all is music, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. “Music has made a deep influence in my life,” he said while presiding over the Music Academy’s SADAS event on Sunday.

To excel in any discipline, be it music, business or sports, a few qualities are fundamental. The first is a tremendous amount of curiosity; the second is training and the third is the ability to learn throughout a lifetime and adapt. Nothing can teach these three qualities or values better than music, he said, after giving away the awards to various Carnatic artists. The awardees purely epitomise these values, and are a true inspiration for all of us, he added.

“The world is changing at a rapid pace. In the last two years due to the Covid pandemic every industry has changed. People shopped online, learnt online and kutcheries (carnatic performance) were held online but the kutchery experience did not go online. “If we have to face the future, we need to understand that online is going to stay. It is proven that the more online it gets, the more footfalls it is in the physical world,” he said.

Reaching out to the audience; expanding the audience base; reaching out to those who cannot come to the kutchery; creating the kutchery experience, are a few challenges. There are enough new technologies, including Internet of Things, sensors, cloud and 5G to create that kutchery experience. Music Academy has the opportunity to provide the kutchery experience and be the best in both physical and online world, he said.