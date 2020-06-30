News

TalentSprint, Blue Prism in pact for robotic processing skills programme

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

TalentSprint, which offers deep-tech programmes to college students, has tied up with UK-based Blue Prism to equip the students with robotic process automation (RPA) skills.

TalentSprint is planning to train 10,000 students in the Blue Prism Foundation Certification programme by the end of 2020.

“We are planning to offer this programme to students of over 50 colleges across the country. It will be in a self-paced learning format, and the students will be mentored by TalentSprint’s faculty,” Santanu Paul, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TalentSprint, has said.

Quoting from a study, he said the global RPA market size would be at $7.2 billion by 2025, growing at 32.6 per cent CAGR.

“With automation becoming a key enabler, it has become crucial for academic institutions and students to gain exposure to emerging technologies,” Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer, Blue Prism, said.

